Calf tear meaning in cricket: What happened to Lockie Ferguson in ICC T20 World Cup 2021?

Lockie Ferguson: The fast bowler from New Zealand was ruled out of the tournament minutes before the start of their first match.

During the 19th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between Pakistan and New Zealand in Sharjah, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and chose to field for the second time in a row.

Coming on the back of a 10-wicket victory against arch-rivals India, there wasn’t any need for Pakistan to tinker with their Playing XI. New Zealand, on the other hand, coped with a blow ahead of their T20 World Cup opener.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, who is New Zealand’s third-highest wicket-taker in the last 12 months on the back of picking 10 wickets at an average of 9.40, an economy rate of 6.26 and a strike rate of 9, has been ruled out of the tournament due to a calf tear.

“Ferguson felt tightness in his right calf following training and a subsequent MRI scan on game-day revealed a grade two tear which would require three to four weeks recovery,” NZC (New Zealand Cricket) said in an official statement.

“It’s a real shame for Lockie to have this happen on the eve of the tournament and the entire team is really feeling for him right now. He’s a massive part of our T20 side and has been in such good form – so to lose him at this time is a blow,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said in a statement.

Lockie Ferguson replacement for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

A calf tear injury generally happens upon the overstretch of a muscle. While mild overstretching can be cured within days, an increase in the extent of the injury leads to the tearing of a muscle.

(1/2) We’ll miss watching these Lockie 🔥bolts in the #T20WorldCup 😥 Get well soon, champ 💜 @blackcaps have confirmed ahead of their first match that Lockie is ruled out of the World Cup with a torn calf pic.twitter.com/MJ3ku9hIcy — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 26, 2021

New Zealand, who had named fast bowler Adam Milne as an injury cover alongside their 15-member squad for the World Cup, have a like-for-like replacement for Ferguson. New Zealand’s highest T20I wicket-taker against Pakistan, Milne isn’t available for their first match of the tournament.

“However, we are fortunate to have a like for like replacement in the form of Adam Milne who has been with the squad training for the past two weeks,” Stead added. 29-year old Milne will be available for selection after an approval from the ICC (International Cricket Council).