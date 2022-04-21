Matheesha Pathirana bowling speed: Adam Milne replacement Matheesha Pathirana CSK fastest ball

Matheesha Pathirana bowling speed: Chennai Super Kings have signed the Sri Lankan pacer as a replacement for Adam Milne for IPL 2022.

Chennai Super Kings have struggled a lot in IPL 2022, where they have managed to win just one of their six games in the tournament so far. The CSK side suffered yet another injury blow in their campaign.

Deepak Chahar has already been ruled out of the season due to a back injury and he has now been followed by the Kiwi pacer Adam Milne. Adam Milne is out of the IPL 2022 season due to a hamstring injury. Milne suffered the injury in the first game of the tournament against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chennai Super Kings have signed young Sri Lankan bowler Matheesha Pathirana as the replacement of Adam Milne for the ongoing IPL season.

Matheesha Pathirana bowling speed

Matheesha Pathirana is a young Sri Lankan bowler, who has represented Sri Lanka in two U-19 World Cups (2020 and 2022). In the 2022 U-19 World Cup, Pathirana scalped seven wickets in four games at an economy of 6.16. However, in the 2020 U-19 World Cup, Matheesha Pathirana surprised everyone with his bowling speed.

In the game against India in the 2020 U-19 World Cup, Matheesha Pathirana shocked everyone when the speed clock recorded his delivery at 175 km/h. This is the fastest ball in the history of international cricket in any age group. Although, it was later revealed that there was some technical issue, and it was not a 175 km/h ball.

Matheesha Pathirana has a slingling action and his action looks similar to that of Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga. Pathirana is also efficient at bowling yorkers and he has been on Chennai Super Kings’ radar for a long. Ahead of the IPL 2021 season, Pathirana was signed as a reserve player by the CSK.

The price of Matheesha Pathirana is said to be INR 20 lacs. Pathirana has just played one List A game and two T20 games at the senior level.