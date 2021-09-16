Cricket

“Came as a shock”: Irfan Pathan responds to Virat Kohli stepping down from T20I captaincy after T20 World Cup 2021

"Came as a shock": Irfan Pathan responds to Virat Kohli stepping down from T20I captaincy after T20 World Cup 2021
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
“You’re a part of a historic sporting spectacle and it’s because of me”: When LeBron James delivered a cocksure pre-game speech in a losing effort to Carmelo Anthony and the Knicks
Next Article
“Show me one team who can dominate like the Lakers”: Shaquille O’Neal defends LeBron James and co. from doubters calling them an “old team”
Latest Posts