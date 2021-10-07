Can Punjab Kings still qualify: Is it possible for Punjab Kings to play IPL 2021 playoffs?

Can Punjab Kings still qualify: Punjab Kings are currently in the middle of their last league match of Indian Premier League 2021.

During the 53rd match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings have scored 134/6 in their allotted quota of 20 overs after being put in to bat first by Punjab Kings captain Lokesh Rahul.

In what has been the story of most of the matches played in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, Super Kings’ innings never really got going in terms of run-making. With them losing wickets at regular intervals further added to their woes at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Opening the batting with Ruturaj Gaikwad (12), veteran batter Faf du Plessis was the only positive point for Chennai in this innings. In what was his 21st IPL half-century, fifth of this season and 43rd overall in T20s, du Plessis’ single-handed effort saw him scoring 76 (55) with the help of eight fours and two sixes.

Playing his first match of the second phase, England pacer Chris Jordan was the pick of the Punjabi bowlers with his bowling figures of 3-0-20-2. While Arshdeep Singh also picked a couple of wickets, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi picked a wicket apiece.

Can Punjab Kings still qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs?

Having won five and lost eight out of their 13 matches this season, Kings are currently at the sixth position on the points table. All but out of contention for playoffs, PBKS will have to chase a 135-run target by the halfway mark to improve their NRR (Net Run Rate) and have some chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Readers must note that circumstances aren’t entirely in Punjab’s hands at this point in time. For Kings to qualify (despite a victory vs CSK), Rajasthan Royals will have to beat Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah tonight.

Additionally, Sunrisers Hyderabad will have to beat defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi tomorrow to ensure Punjab’s qualification.

If all of this happens and PBKS still have a better NRR, they will qualify as the fourth team. However, if either of Kolkata or Mumbai win their last respective league match, PBKS will be knocked out automatically.