“Can you play in next year’s 50 over world cup”: Michael Vaughan asks Ben Stokes to come out of ODI retirement to play in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

English all-rounder Ben Stokes is one of the most reliable players of the English team, and he proved his worth yet again in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final against Pakistan. Former England batter Michael Vaughan has made a special request to the English all-rounder.

Ben Stokes scored a brilliant half-century in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan at the MCG to help England win the title. In the 2016 T20 World Cup final, Carlos Brathwaite smashed Stokes for four consecutive sixes to seal the game for West Indies. Stokes was in tears that time, but he made it count this time around.

Not just the recent T20 World Cup final, but Stokes played an excellent knock in the 2019 World Cup final as well. He scored 84 runs in 98 balls in that match to help England win the title against New Zealand. It has to be said that Stokes is the man of big occasions.

Michael Vaughan asks Ben Stokes to come out of ODI retirement

Former English batter Michael Vaughan has requested Ben Stokes to come out of ODI retirement and play for England in the World Cup next year. Stokes has been England’s vital weapon in the world cups and his presence will be missed by the English team.

“Can you play in next year’s 50 over World Cup please Ben Stokes!! Asking for a nation,” Michael Vaughan tweeted.

Can you play in next years 50 over World Cup please @benstokes38 !! Asking for a nation 👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 14, 2022

In July 2022, Ben Stokes surprised everyone by announcing his retirement from the ODI format of the game despite having the World Cup next year only in India. He issued a statement and said that he was not able to give 100% to the game and that’s why he chose to retire.

Stokes said that he was not fit enough to play in all three formats of the game, and he does not want to take take place of a youngster who can give his full to the team.

“I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way,” Ben Stokes said in his statement.

“As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it’s not as hard dealing with the fact I can’t give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore.”