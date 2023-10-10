Having Never Chased More Than 263 In World Cup, Pakistan Break Their 31-Year Old Record In Hyderabad

True to their nature of pulling off surprises every now and then, the one Pakistan has aced tonight is ready to be carved in gold in the cricket history books, and it resultantly forced the fans to shake their heads in awe with a quirky smile.

In a day marked by records being made and broken in Hyderabad, the biggest one of them all is that the Babar Azam-led side has broken the record for the highest-successful run-chase in the 48-year-old history of ODI World Cup during the ongoing 13th edition of the same.

It was as many as 31 years ago when Pakistan had previously accomplished their highest run-chase in a World Cup match, breaking their record in some style this time around against a team they have never lost to ever in the tournament.

Pakistan Had Never Chased More Than 263 In World Cup Before

It was during the first semi-final of the 1992 Benson & Hedges World Cup in Auckland, when a 22-year-old Inzamam-ul-Haq had helped Pakistan chase down the target of 263 set by co-hosts New Zealand with four wickets in hand and six balls to spare.

Accomplishing their highest successful run-chase in World Cups back then, the Imran Khan-led side had stormed into the grand finale for the first time in tournament history. Inzamam, who is Pakistan team chief selector at present, had smashed a 31-ball half-century during the clash and returned back scoring a match-winning 60(37) with the help of seven fours and a six.

Below is the list of Pakistan’s highest successful run-chases in ODI World Cup matches:

Target Against Ground Year 345 Sri Lanka Hyderabad 2023 263 New Zealand Auckland 1992 250 England Karachi 1996 245 England Karachi 1987 242 New Zealand Manchester 1999

Pakistan Break Their 31-Year-Old Record In Hyderabad

During the recently concluded eighth match of ICC World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Pakistan chased down the daunting target of 345 set by Asia Cup 2023 runners-up Sri Lanka with six wickets in hand and ten deliveries to spare.

‘Player of the Match’ Mohammad Rizwan (131*) registered his career-best ODI score off 121 deliveries to play a significant role in not only helping his side register the highest-successful World Cup run-chase triumph, but also their second-highest successful chase in the format history and the highest by any team against Sri Lanka. He was assisted equally well by Abdullah Shafique (113), who smashed his maiden ODI century tonight and proved to be a perfect replacement of Fakhar Zaman at the opening slot.

Moreover, Rizwan’s score tonight also becomes the highest-ever for a Pakistan wicket-keeper in ODIs and the second-highest in ODI World Cups, with Imran Nazir at the top with his score of 160 versus Zimbabwe during a 2007 World Cup match at Kingston.

The previous highest successful run-chase in ODI World Cups was registered by Ireland against England during the 2011 World Cup in Bengaluru, where Kevin O Brien (113) had humbled the Andrew Strauss-led side by chasing down their total of 327/8 with three wickets in hand and five balls to spare.

Highest successful run-chases in men’s Cricket World Cup:

Team Target Against Ground Year Pakistan 354 Sri Lanka Hyderabad 2023 Ireland 328 England Bengaluru 2011 Bangladesh 322 West Indies Taunton 2019 Bangladesh 319 Scotland Nelson 2015 Sri Lanka 313 Zimbabwe New Plymouth 1992

As for Sri Lanka, this has been their third- consecutive crunching defeat in the format within a month. While they were handed a 10-wicket defeat by India after being bundled out at the score of 50 during Asia Cup 2023 final, South Africa plundered their bowlers next by registering the highest-ever team total in a World Cup match – 428/5.

However, their No.3 batter Kusal Mendis (122) yet again made sure to not let go of the purple patch of form he’s been experiencing of-late, as he smashed a 65-ball century, the fastest-ever by a Sri Lankan batter in World Cups. His effort had helped Sri Lanka register their third-highest total (344/9) in the tournament history.