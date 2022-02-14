Canberra cricket ground records: List of Manuka Oval T20I records and batting and bowling stats

Canberra cricket ground records and stats: The Manuka Oval in Canberra will be hosting a T20I for the third time.

The third T20I of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of Australia will be played at the Manuka Oval tomorrow. While a victory for Australia will hand them an unassailable 3-0 lead in this five-match series, a Sri Lankan victory will keep them alive in the series.

Manuka Oval, which has hosted 13 men’s international matches across formats thus far, will be hosting its third T20I on Tuesday. Australia, who have played both the T20Is at this venue, had won the first one against Pakistan and lost the second one against India.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have played an ODI against India and a Test against Australia at this venue. However, they will now be playing a T20I for the first time in Canberra.

Player Update #AUSvSL 🚨:

Kusal Mendis who tested positive for Covid-19 has recovered and will be available for selections for the 3rd T20I game against Australia.

He has joined the team today, following medical clearance. — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) February 14, 2022

Canberra cricket ground records

A very limited sample size means that there aren’t many stats and record in this format at this venue. Australia batter Steven Smith (92), who has been ruled out of the series due to concussion, has scored the maximum T20I runs at Manuka Oval.

Smith is followed by the likes of Iftikhar Ahmed (62), Aaron Finch (52), Lokesh Rahul (51) and Babar Azam (50). Among current members of the Australian squad, Moises Henriques (30), Ben McDermott (21), Matthew Wade (7) and Glenn Maxwell (2) have scored a few runs in Canberra T20Is.

Australia all-rounder Henriques (3) is also the joint highest wicket-taker in Manuka Oval T20Is. While the Indian pair of Yuzvendra Chahal (3) and T. Natarajan (3) are next on the list, Australian pair of Ashton Agar and Mitchell Starc have a couple of wickets apiece at this venue.

As far as innings totals are concerned, all four T20I innings at the Manuka Oval have resulted in decent scores of 161/7, 151/3, 150/6 and 150/7. An average innings total of 153 has it in it to be both defended and chased in the third match.