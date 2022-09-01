“Cannot wait to get back at it”: Jasprit Bumrah itching to return to action on third anniversary of Test hat trick vs West Indies

Jasprit Bumrah itching to return to action: The Indian fast bowler isn’t part of their Asia Cup 2022 squad due to an injury.

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has provided hints of missing cricket during his rehabilitation period. Bumrah, who would’ve been leading India’s bowling attack in Asia Cup 2022 had it not been for a back injury, is expected to regain fitness ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Other than Bumrah, fast bowler Harshal Patel is also missing Asia Cup 2022 due to a rib injury. With the national selectors giving the impression of no longer considering Mohammed Shami T20Is and Deepak Chahar being among the standbys for this tournament, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan are India’s designated pacers at this moment.

While Bhuvneshwar is a certainty for the World Cup, Arshdeep is also likely to board the plane to Australia in October. Avesh, on the other hand, seems to have fallen behind in the pecking order after having picked 13 wickets in 15 T20Is at an average and economy rate of 32.46 and 9.10 respectively.

Jasprit Bumrah itching to return to action on third anniversary of Test hat-trick

Bumrah expressed his feelings via a post on social media platform Twitter around an hour ago. Posting a couple of images from the second Test match of India’s tour of West Indies 2019 in Jamaica, Bumrah was reminiscent of himself performing a hat-trick for the first time in international cricket.

My first Test hat-trick was on this day a few years ago 🏏 I still remember it like it was yesterday and I cannot wait to get back at it! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/ew3kDm6mnx — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 1, 2022

In what was the third day of the match, it was in the ninth over of the first West Indian innings when Bumrah picked three wickets on consecutive balls to restrict the hosts to 13/4. Wickets of Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase had made Bumrah only the third Indian cricketer to perform a Test hat-trick. In what was the sixth Test hat-trick against West Indies, it was the first-ever at the Sabina Park.

Playing only his 12th Test match, Bumrah’s fifth Test five-wicket haul had witnessed him picking his career-best bowling figures of 12.1-3-27-6.