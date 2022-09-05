Cazalys Stadium Cairns ODI records: AUS vs NZ record at Cazalys Cairns and highest ODI innings total

Cazalys Stadium Cairns ODI records: Cairns will be hosting an international match after as many as 18 years tomorrow.

The proceedings for the second assignment of Australia’s ongoing home summer has moved further up by 350 km within Queensland from Townsville to Cairns. While Australia had hosted Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series in Townsville, they will now be hosting New Zealand for a three-match series in Cairns.

Starting from tomorrow, the Trans-Tasman nations will be playing three ODIs within six days for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy. With their last ODI series been brought to a standstill after just the first ODI due to COVID-19 pandemic around 30 months ago, Australia and New Zealand will be playing a full-fledged bilateral ODI series after half-a-decade (after six years in Australia).

Slated to host an international match after as many as 18 years, Cazaly’s Stadium will be the centre of attraction in what will only be the third ODI at this venue. Australia, who’ve won both their Cairns ODIs, would be keen to continue their winning streak albeit after a substantial time period. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be playing their first-ever match at this venue on Tuesday.

Cazalys Stadium Cairns ODI records

Considering how Cazaly’s Stadium hasn’t hosted an international match in almost a couple of decades, there are almost no records for this venue. With no player of the current Australian squad having played a match here, providing records of former cricketers will be irrelevant in context of this particular match.

Barring a Women’s Big Bash League 2018-19 match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder, this venue hasn’t even hosted a Big Bash League match despite the tournament been running for over a decade now.

Highest ODI innings total at Cazaly’s Stadium

In both their ODIs back in the day, Australia had batted second only to chase down targets of 148 and 106 in two one-sided contests against Bangladesh.