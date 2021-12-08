Channel 7 Cricket Commentators: Full list of Channel 7 Cricket Commentory Team for Ashes 2021-22

Channel 7 Cricket Commentators: The SportsRush brings you the list of Ashes 2021-22 commentators of the ongoing Gabba test.

The Ashes 2021-22 is up and running at the Gabba in Brisbane. Australian team once again asserted their dominance on the English side. After winning the toss, Joe Root opted to bat first, but Mitch Starc had other plans. He bowled Rory Burns on the very first ball of the Ashes around his legs.

England’s biggest hope Joe Root could not even score a run, and Hazelwood got him out at duck. The entire batting order of England collapsed in front of the Aussie quicks. Ben Stokes’s return also could not yield him great results. In the end, the whole English side bundled out for just 147 runs in the first innings. Jos Buttler finished as the highest run-scorer with 39 runs under his belly.

For Australia, all the quicks combined for the ten wickets. Captain Pat Cummins got a five-wicket hall, whereas Starc & Hazlewood got a couple of wickets each. All-rounder Chris Green took his maiden test wicket as well.

Channel 7 Cricket Commentators: 7 Cricket Commentary Team for Ashes 2021-22

Channel 7 is the host broadcaster of the Ashes in Australia, and they have a star-studded commentary panel. England all-rounder Lord Ian Botham and Australia’s all-time leading Test run-scorer, Ricky Ponting – will lead the live and free coverage on Seven. Australian legends Matthew Hayden and Glenn Mcgrath are part of the on-ground coverage for 7 Cricket. Haydos took an emotional interview with Alex Carey before the game got started.

Been waiting a while for this! On air with Beefy and the @7Cricket team for an Ashes summer. Prediction: 3-1 Australia. pic.twitter.com/Q23qDxl2VZ — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 7, 2021

The English trio of David Lloyd, Jofra Archer, and Graeme Swann will also join the commentary. Comedian and writer Stephen Fry will also add his comic timing to the commentary box.

Ashes 2021-22 Channel 7 Commentators: Ricky Ponting, Glenn McGrath, Matthew Hayden, Ian Botham, Graeme Swann, Jofra Archer, David Lloyd, Stephen Fry.