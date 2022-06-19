Channel Eye Live Cricket Match today YouTube: Sri Lanka vs Australia live free app in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka vs Australia live free app in Sri Lanka: The Sri Lankan fans have multiple options of watching the ongoing ODI series.

During the third ODI of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka have gained a significant advantage in the second innings to the extent that it wouldn’t be wrong to say that it is their match to lose from here.

While a positive start to a 292-run chase was halted a bit by the dismissal of Niroshan Dickwella (25) in the eighth over, a 170-run second-wicket partnership between Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis has put the hosts in a commanding position at the R Premdasa Stadium tonight.

While Nissanka has managed to register a maiden ODI century, a serious hamstring niggle forced Mendis to retire hurt when he was on the brink of a third ODI century.

Pathum Nissanka👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) June 19, 2022

All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva putting on display a positive start to his innings has further put Sri Lanka into the driver’s seat. Assuming that Nissanka and de Silva continue to play in this fashion, sealing this chase shouldn’t be difficult for Sri Lanka. The same will also put them forward in the series with a 2-1 lead with two more ODIs to be played.

Sri Lanka vs Australia live free app in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan fans have multiple options of watching this ongoing five-match series. They can tune in to either of Sri Lanka YouTube channel or Channel Eye to follow these matches on an internet streaming platform.

As far as the official television channel is concerned, Dialog TV is broadcasting Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka 2022 for Sri Lankan fans. With all of these options (barring Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube channel) requiring paid subscriptions, there’s no official way of watching this series on a streaming app for free.