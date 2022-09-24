Chennai Chepauk Stadium upcoming matches: How to buy Chepauk Stadium tickets for India A vs New Zealand A One Day matches?

Chennai Chepauk Stadium upcoming matches: MA Chidambaram is hosting the ODI series between India A and New Zealand A.

Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium is hosting the 3-match unofficial ODI series between India A and New Zealand A. India A won the first ODI, and they are aiming to win the series by winning the next ODI, whereas the remaining two games do or die for the visitors.

The 2nd unofficial ODI will take place on Sunday, and the Indian team will be motivated to repeat their heroics from the first match. Kuldeep Sen and Shardul Thakur were on fire, whereas the batters also did their job properly. New Zealand are in search of their first win on the tour, and they would want to stay in the ODI series.

Chennai Chepauk Stadium upcoming matches

Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium has not hosted an international game for a while now. The upcoming two confirmed competitive games at the venue are the remaining 2 unofficial ODIs between India and New Zealand. Apart from that, there is no confirmed match scheduled at the venue at the moment.

The last international match at this stadium was the test match between India and England in 2021, whereas the last ODI match here was played in 2019 between India and West Indies. India and West Indies only played the last T20I at this stadium, which was in 2018.

There is no way to tickets buy tickets for the India A vs New Zealand A ODI match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The stadium is under renovation at the moment and just like normal domestic games, some stands are opened for the general public, and the fans can enter the stadium for free to watch the game.

Chennai is one of India’s iconic venues, and it is certain that this ground will host some international matches in the upcoming Indian home cricketing season. After Sourav Ganguly’s statement, IPL 2023 will also definitely return in Chennai.