India A vs New Zealand A Test Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch IND A vs NZ A Test match?

India A vs New Zealand A Test Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of IND A vs NZ A Test match.

The first Test match of New Zealand A’s tour of India 2022 will begin in Bengaluru in less than an hour from now. The two teams will be facing each other in a total of three four-day matches and three One-Day matches this month. Hence, expect a lot of multi-format opportunities for reserve players of both the teams to put forward their case for a national selection in the near future.

It is noteworthy that India A will be hosting a team for the first time since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. As far as their last assignment is concerned, India A had played three unofficial Test matches in South Africa last year.

New Zealand A, on the other hand, will be playing a match for the first time since December 2020. As far as an away match is concerned, New Zealand A will be taking the field on an away venue for the first time since their tour of UAE in 2018.

Readers must note that the last time these two teams had locked horns against each other was right before India’s tour of New Zealand 2020. While India A’s last five unofficial Tests have all been drawn encounters, New Zealand A have won two and lost one out of their last five unofficial Tests.

India A vs New Zealand A Test Live Telecast Channel in India

It is not surprising by any means that New Zealand A’s tour of India 2022 won’t be available for television viewing in either India or New Zealand.

As far as streaming platforms are concerned, even they won’t be streaming these matches for fans despite a keen interest among them to watch domestic star performers facing some international players.

ALSO READ: Priyank Panchal expresses excitement after being named India A captain for New Zealand A Tests

Therefore, the only option for fans to follow this series is by going through live updates and news articles around matches.