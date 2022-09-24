India A vs New Zealand A 2nd ODI pitch report: MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report tomorrow match

India A vs New Zealand A 2nd ODI pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

India A will take on New Zealand A in the 2nd unofficial ODI of the 3-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Indian team won the first match, and they will be looking to seal the series in this very game. New Zealand will be looking to level the series in the 2nd match.

Sanju Samson is leading the Indian team, and the team consists of some star players like Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, etc. The Blackcaps also have talented white-ball players in their ranks, and they would want to get a win under their belt.

India A vs New Zealand A 2nd ODI pitch report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium has not hosted many matches in the last few years due to its renovation and other reasons. However, it is well known that this stadium has not been a great place for the batters as far as the historical records are concerned. This pitch is famous for its slow nature.

In the IPL matches, it has been observed that the home side Chennai Super Kings always make their squad around the spinners, and they are very successful here. Even during IPL 2021, the pitches were slow & low, and the batters had a very tough time out there in the middle.

The wreckers-in-chief. Shardul Thakur: was surprised to see NZ lose 5 in the PowerPlay. Because of 9 am start, there was something in the air which we were able to exploit. Definitely looking forward to an India A callup again. pic.twitter.com/f7AGdkTeXW — Ayan (@ayan_acharya13) September 22, 2022

In the last match between India A and New Zealand A, the batters of the Blackcaps struggled to make their impact. The Indian pace duo of Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Sen took use of the overcast conditions on the fresh wicket initially, and Kuldeep Yadav bowled a tight spell in the middle.

The average ODI score at this ground is 242 runs, and the teams batting first have done comparatively well here. If this match gets played on a used wicket, the spinners will be more lethal. On a fresh pitch, the pacers can again play a part in the initial overs due to the overcast conditions.