Chinnaswamy Stadium Bangalore Test records: Full list of batting and bowling stats at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Tests

Chinnaswamy Stadium Bangalore Test records: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will be hosting a Test match after almost four years.

Sri Lanka’s tour of India 2022 will come to an end after the last leg in the form of a second Test match to be played in Bengaluru from Saturday.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, which will be hosting an international match after more than two years, will be hosting a Test match after almost four years. The last Test at this venue was Afghanistan’s inaugural Test match in India in 2018.

In what will be the fourth pink-ball Test for both India and Sri Lanka, it will be the third to be held in India and the first-ever at this venue. Readers must note that both India and Sri Lanka have won two and lost one out of their three previous pink-ball Test matches.

Back to Bengaluru ❤️. Can’t wait for tomorrow 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hzBVKUe6MC — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 11, 2022

Out of their 23 Bengaluru Tests, India have won eight, lost six and drawn nine to have a decent record at this venue. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, had lost their lone Bengaluru Test way back in 1994.

Chinnaswamy Stadium Bangalore Test records

As is the case with most Test venues across the world, former cricketers are the highest run-scorers. Talking about the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sachin Tendulkar (869), Sunil Gavaskar (600), Virender Sehwag (513), Sourav Ganguly (503) and Gundappa Viswanath (450) have done incredibly well at this venue. Below is a list of highest run-scorers among active players:

Batters Matches Runs Highest Average 100 50 Murali Vijay (IND) 3 309 139 103 2 0 Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) 5 277 92 39.57 0 2 KL Rahul (IND) 2 195 90 65 0 3 Virat Kohli (IND) 3 181 103 60.33 1 1 Shikhar Dhawan (IND) 2 152 107 152 1 0

While Indian bowlers dominate the bowling charts, highest Test wicket-takers in Bengaluru Tests include current members of the Indian squad as well. In Anil Kumble (41), Harbhajan Singh (30) and Kapil Dev (27), the Top three, however, are all former Indian cricketers. Below is a list of highest run-scorers among active players:

Bowlers Matches Wickets Average SR 5 Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) 4 23 17.6 37.9 2 Ishant Sharma (IND) 5 18 23.22 47 1 Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 3 17 8.88 20.6 1 Umesh Yadav (IND) 3 10 28.9 46.2 0 Nathan Lyon (AUS) 1 8 16.5 41.5 1

Highest innings totals at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

India and Pakistan have been part of a few high-scoring encounters at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The list of Top Five highest innings totals in Bengaluru also comprises of an innings against Sri Lanka during their solitary Test match here.