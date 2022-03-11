India pink ball Test matches: List of India day night Test matches

India pink ball Test matches: The Indian men’s cricket team will be playing its fourth day-night Test match from tomorrow.

The second Test match of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of India will be the 20th pink-ball Test match in the history of cricket. First to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, it will be the third day-night Test in India.

As far as the two teams are concerned, India will be playing their fourth day-night Test match. Similarly, Sri Lanka will also be playing their fourth such match. Another similitude between both the teams is that India and Sri Lanka have won two and lost one out of their three previous pink-ball Test matches thus far.

ALSO READ: Difference between pink ball and red ball in cricket

The first Test of this two-match series in Mohali finishing within three days had already highlighted massive difference between the two teams. In addition to the same, Sri Lanka are all in likeliness of missing out more players due to respective injuries. Hence, until India play incredibly poorly in the second Test, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that fans can expect another one-sided contest in Bengaluru.

India pink ball Test matches

While the first-ever day-night Test match was played between Australia and New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval in 2015, it took India four more years to play a Test match with a pink ball.

India’s first-pink ball Test match against Bangladesh is mostly remembered for the then captain Virat Kohli scoring his 27th Test century. In what was his 70th international century, the right-hand batter has surprisingly not managed to score another century since then.

Since 2019, India have played a day-night Test match each year. It is noteworthy that India had been bundled out for just 36 runs in the second pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide in 2020.