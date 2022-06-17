Chinnaswamy Stadium owner: M Chinnaswamy Stadium capacity

Chinnaswamy Stadium owner: The M Chinnaswamy Stadium has hosted a total of seven T20 International matches from 2012 to 2019.

A resounding 82-run victory against South Africa during the fourth match of the ongoing five-match T20I series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association in Rajkot has meant that team India have not only bounced back by winning two games on the trot, but have also managed to level the series score line 2-2.

The development has meant that it is the 5th T20I, set to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which will decide as to who clinches the trophy, which has been evenly contested so far.

At the aforementioned venue, team India has won three, while lost two matches, with a winning percentage of 40. South Africa has played just a solitary T20I at this venue, which they had won by 9 wickets against India in the year 2019.

The aforementioned match also happens to be the last T20I at the Chinnaswamy stadium, which is all set to host its eighth T20I after almost a three-year gap.

Chinnaswamy Stadium owner

The M.Chinnaswamy Stadium is located in the heart of the city of Bengaluru, and was formerly known as the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Stadium.

The stadium was later re-named as a tribute to Mangalam Chinnaswamy – a lawyer, Cricket administrator, and the founding member of the Mysore State Cricket Association. He also served as the BCCI president from 1977-1980.

As its former name suggested, the stadium is owned by the Government of Karnataka has been leased out to the KSCA for a period of 100 years.

The stadium was in fact the first of its kind in the world, to use solar panels to generate a bulk of the electricity needed to run the stadium.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium capacity

As of today, the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium has a seating arrangement and capacity of approximately 40,000 spectators.