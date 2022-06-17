IPL matches in Bangalore Chinnaswamy Stadium 2022: Chinnaswamy Stadium IPL records

IPL matches in Bangalore Chinnaswamy Stadium 2022: The venue has hosted a total of 81 Indian Premier League matches till date.

Staring at yet another T20I series defeat against South Africa at home after suffering losses in the opening two matches at Delhi and Cuttack, team India turned the tables by winning the next two at Vizag and Rajkot to level the five-match series 2-2.

In the winner takes it all match tomorrow (Sunday) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the Rishabh Pant-led side would not only wish to make it a hat-trick of wins, but also make sure that they win their maiden T20I series against the Proteas at home soil.

Till date, a total of only seven T20Is have been conducted at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, with India partaking in five of those.

With a win percentage of 40, team India have won two, while have lost three of their matches at this venue, which last hosted a T20I three years ago.

South Africa on the other hand, defeated India by 9 wickets in September 2019, in what remains their only T20I at this venue.

IPL matches in Bangalore Chinnaswamy Stadium 2022

As far as the IPL is concerned, the stadium has hosted a total of 81 matches from 2008 to 2019. The average total at this venue by the 13 IPL teams stands at 172.2, with the batters scoring runs at an average of 27.59 across 159 innings.

Traditionally a high-scoring venue, the highest team score here stands at 263, while the lowest is 82.

Chinnaswamy Stadium IPL records

Home ground of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), no points for guessing that it is the RCB batters who are in the top-3 of the all time run-getters at this venue in IPL history.

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli (2008-19) tops the list scoring a total of 2,346 runs across 72 innings at an average of 36.66, with the help of 16 fifties and three centuries at this venue.

In the bowling department, former RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (2014-19) has picked up the highest wickets – 51, at this venue at an average and strike rate of 21.43 and 16.61 respectively.

In the fielding department, AB de Villiers has affected maximum dismissals – 43, which includes 37 catches, 2 stumpings, and 4 run-outs across 61 matches at this venue in Bengaluru.