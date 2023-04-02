Indian Premier League will return to M Chinnaswamy Stadium after four long years. Royal Challengers Bangalore will be facing Mumbai Indians at their home ground tonight. Both of them are fan favourite franchises, and this match is set to be a thriller.

As soon as the tickets went on sale, there was a lot of buzz for the same, and the ground is expected to be full for a high-octane clash. India captain Rohit Sharma and his predecessor Virat Kohli are two of the biggest names in cricket, and they will be up against each other on a Sunday night.

Whenever there is a T20 in Bengaluru, it creates a lot of excitement. Throughout the course of IPL, we have seen some mouth-watering clashes at this venue. The smaller boundaries have always aided the batters, and the crowd will be eager to witness their favourite stars smashing the ball.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Average Score in IPL History

Chinnaswamy Stadium has hosted a total of 81 IPL matches so far, and one expects runs on this wicket. However, the average first-innings IPL score here may surprise a few. The average first innings score at this ground in IPL matches has been just 163 runs. Although, this score is well below par on a track like Bangalore.

Out of 81 matches, 44 games have been won by the chasing teams and 33 by teams batting first. 54.32% of the matches have been won by the teams won have won the toss here in Bangalore. 27.60 have been the average runs per wicket, whereas 8.61 have been the average runs per over.

Average T20 Score at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Talking about overall T20 matches at the Chinnaswamy, a total of 115 T20s have been played in Bangalore. Apart from IPL, a lot of other domestic matches are also played here. The average first innings score in T20s here has been 164 runs. This stat is quite identical to IPL matches here. Out of 115, 61 matches have been won by the chasing teams.