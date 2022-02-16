Christchurch cricket ground Test records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets at Hagley Oval?

Christchurch cricket ground Test records and stats: The Hagley Oval had hosted a Test match as recent as last month.

Following a morale-boosting Test and ODI series victory against India last month, South Africa will be playing their first overseas match of the year in the form of a Test match against New Zealand from tomorrow.

South Africa, who are yet to lose a Test series against New Zealand and have never lost a Test against them since 2004, would be banking on their recent glory to maintain a dominating head-to-head record against the Black Caps.

Readers must note that both the Tests will be played in Christchurch, which had hosted the second Test against Bangladesh last month. It is noteworthy that the hosts have an impeccable Test record at the Hagley Oval winning seven and losing one out of their nine Tests at this venue. Meanwhile, South Africa will be playing their first-ever Test match here from Thursday.

Hear from Devon Conway about the prospect of taking on his country of birth for the first time in international cricket. Follow the first @ANZ_NZ Test against South Africa LIVE from Hagley Oval with @sparknzsport in New Zealand. #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/e26W2oUv3n — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 16, 2022

Christchurch cricket ground Test records

The Top Eight highest run-scorers in Christchurch Tests belong to New Zealand. With them having played the number of Tests that they have over here, their batters putting a stamp of authority isn’t surprising by any means.

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average 100 50 Tom Latham 9 864 252 57.6 2 4 Kane Williamson 8 574 238 44.15 1 3 Henry Nicholls 8 489 162* 48.9 2 1 Brendon McCullum 2 365 195 121.66 2 0 BJ Watling 8 306 85 30.6 0 2

Although in a slightly reduced manner, New Zealand’s domination in Hagley Oval Tests continues in the bowling division as well as the Top Five highest wicket-takers are from the home team itself.

Bowler Matches Wickets Average SR 5 Trent Boult 9 53 21.09 42.1 2 Tim Southee 9 43 21.46 48.5 2 Neil Wagner 8 28 27.21 57.7 1 Kyle Jamieson 3 22 13.36 24.5 3 Colin de Grandhomme 5 14 25.92 54.7 1

Highest innings totals at Hagley Oval

Out of the 34 Test innings at this venue, 300+ scores have been registered on 11 occasions, 400+ on six occasions, 500+ four times and 600+ only once (in the penultimate Test here).