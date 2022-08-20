“Classy knock”: Rajasthan Royals CEO praises Sanju Samson for his match-winning knock vs Zimbabwe in 2nd ODI

Rajasthan Royals CEO praises Sanju Samson as the latter had brilliant day with both bat and the wicket-keeping gloves on in Harare.

During the second ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club, India prevailed against the hosts by 5 wickets, and thereby also seal the series 2-0 with a match yet to go.

With KL Rahul back in the side after an injury and battling against COVID-19, more so in the capacity of a skipper, fans were left with some raised eyebrows as he opted to bowl first post winning the Toss.

The bowlers, for the second successive occasion, did not let the team down, as each one of them chipped in with at least a wicket against their name.

Shardul Thakur (7-0-38-3), who was roped in the playing XI today in place of last ODI’s ‘player of the match’ Deepak Chahar, was the pick of the bowlers, as the Zimbabwean line-up were bundled up for 161 in 38.1 Overs.

Rajasthan Royals CEO praises Sanju Samson

Bereft of any match practice since February this year, KL Rahul did open the batting in place of Shubman Gill, but perished at the score of 1(5), as pacer Victor Nyauchi trapped him in front of the stumps.

Gill (33 off 34) and Shikhar Dhawan (33 off 21) yet again looked in fantastic touch, but lost their wickets after a promising start to hand the hosts some inroads.

However, India were always in control of the chase as a half-century stand between Sanju Samson (43* off 39) and Deepak Hooda (25 off 36) ensured that they nailed the chase in mere 25.4 Overs.

Samson, for his scintillating knock comprising 3 Fours and 4 mighty Sixes, at a strike rate of 110.26, was awarded the ‘player of the match’.

Skipper of the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR), Samson, found words of appreciation from the franchise’s CEO Jake Lush McCrum, as the latter termed it a classy knock, played by the 27-year-old, who lead RR to their only second IPL final appearance this year, since 2008.

Classy knock once again from @IamSanjuSamson 🇮🇳 — Jake Lush McCrum (@JakeLushMcCrum) August 20, 2022

