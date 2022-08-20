“Didn’t work”: KL Rahul explains why he opened with Shikhar Dhawan in place of Shubman Gill in 2nd Harare ODI

KL Rahul explains why he opened with Shikhar Dhawan: The Indian captain failed to contribute despite opening the batting today.

Captain KL Rahul has revealed that neither him nor the rest of the team got nervous when India were losing wickets at regular intervals in a 162-run chase in the second ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare today.

Reduced to 97/4 in the 14th over, India were powered to a victory within the next 12 overs primarily due to a 57-ball 56-run fifth-wicket partnership between all-rounder Deepak Hooda (25) and wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson (43*).

“We bat deep and it’s good for some of the guys to get time in the middle. We weren’t nervous,” Rahul told the host broadcaster after India have sealed the series with a second consecutive victory in a three-match series.

KL Rahul explains why he opened with Shikhar Dhawan in place of Shubman Gill

Chasing a below par total on paper, India tinkered with their opening combination as Rahul promoted himself as veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan’s (33) opening partner. Admitting that the move didn’t work, Rahul explained why they opted to move Shubman Gill (33) to No. 3.

“[Opening the batting] Didn’t work [laughs]. I wanted to get some runs but it didn’t happen. Hopefully, in the next game. They have some quality bowlers in the attack and they bowled well to Bangladesh, I watched on the television. The bowlers did come hard, they’re tall and big and strong boys,” Rahul added.

A last-minute change to India’s squad ahead of this tour, Rahul was primarily sent to Zimbabwe to get some game time under his belt ahead of Asia Cup 2022. With him scoring 1 (5) in the only innings on this tour thus far, he would himself be looking to bat first assuming he wins the toss for the third time in a row.

The match lasting for only 63.5 overs didn’t affect the electric atmosphere in the stands of the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. Aware of the supporters cheering for them, Rahul thanked the fans and aimed at winning the third ODI at the same venue to whitewash the series on Monday.

“We’re here to play good cricket and win. It’s a great turnout today. It’s a weekend and wherever we go across the world we get good support from Indian fans, so thanks to them,” Rahul concluded.