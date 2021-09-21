“Close to the best last over”: Dale Steyn commends Kartik Tyagi for defending 4 runs in last over vs Punjab Kings

Dale Steyn commends Kartik Tyagi: The former South African fast bowler appreciated the rookie Indian fast bowler.

During the 32nd match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Dubai, Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Kartik Tyagi single-handedly won his team a match by defending four runs in the last over.

Chasing a 186-run target, Punjab were on the front foot with respect to the chase until the last six balls. Bowling well under pressure, Tyagi dismissed Nicholas Pooran (32) and Deepak Hooda (0) to dent the opposition’s progress.

Bowling to a big-hitter in Fabian Allen when Kings needed three runs off the last delivery, Tyagi bowled a pinpoint yorker outside the off-stumps to not allow the West Indian all-rounder any opportunity of drawing or winning the match.

With bowling figures of 4-0-29-2, Tyagi was not only Royals’ pick of the bowlers on paper but also ensured that their decision of playing a fourth pacer in him reaps fruits for them.

In addition to Tyagi, Rahul Tewatia and Chetan Sakariya also picked a wicket each to contribute in a victory at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Close to the best last over (defending) ever! Wowza — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) September 21, 2021

How Twitterati reacted:

Wow! Defending 4 in the final over, giving away only 1.

Brilliant from Kartik Tyagi. Punjab can only blame themselves #PBKSvRR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 21, 2021

An over for the ages from Kartik Tyagi! Defends 4 after the Fizz had delivered a 4 run over. Incredible finish. How could #PunjabKings mess this up! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 21, 2021

What an over, #KartikTyagi! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive! #PBKSvRR #IPL2021 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 21, 2021

