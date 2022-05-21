“Cmon Mumbai Indians”: Glenn Maxwell cheers for MI as he shares picture of himself with Rohit Sharma during MI vs DC IPL 2022 clash

Glenn Maxwell cheers for MI as RCB and their fans pray for Mumbai Indians’ victory versus Delhi Capitals tonight in their final league match.

During the 69th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Mumbai Indians (MI), along with the additional support of millions of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans, have got off to a brilliant start with the ball in hand against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

In what is a knock-out match for the DC with regard to their spot in the playoffs, the Rishabh Pant-led side have lost their top-3 batters, including the in-form Aussie duo of Mitchell Marsh (0 off 1) and David Warner (5 off 6) within the Powerplay itself.

The build-up to the ongoing clash has been hyped up no ends, as a win today for the Rohit Sharma-led MI, would mean that RCB qualify as the fourth team in the playoffs, which is set to commence from May 24 at the Eden Gardens at Kolkata.

Glenn Maxwell cheers for MI

Ahead of the ongoing clash, former RCB skipper Virat Kohli had, post playing a match-winning knock against the Gujarat Titans (GT), had already extended support to the MI on behalf of the 25 squad members in his side.

The RCB star batter and one of their retained picks ahead of the ongoing season, Glenn Maxwell, even shared a picture of himself alongside MI skipper Rohit Sharma donning the MI jersey.

The picture is a throwback from the 2013 edition of the league, when MI lifted the IPL title for the first time. The duo are seen celebrating together post winning the season with the rest of the squad in the background.

Earlier in the day, even the RCB wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik posted a picture of himself on the social media, donning the MI jersey as well. Karthik played for the franchise during the 2012 and 2013 edition of the IPL.

