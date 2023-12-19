Coca Cola Arena: Why Is Dubai An IPL Auction Venue In 2024?

Indian Premier League 2024 auction is being held in the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai. A first for the cash-rich cricket league to be held outside India, the plush location in the desert city wooed the BCCI officials.

Advertisement

The Coca-Cola Arena is considerably a new venue, which was inaugurated in June 2019. A multi-purpose arena, it is meant to host music concerts, luxurious family ceremonies, and all sorts of other entertainment activities besides an auction. Owing to its name, which only got added after a 10-year contract with the popular beverage giant, the stadium and its 4,600 LED lights are often lit up in red.

With a capacity of 17,000, Coca-Cola Arena is Dubai’s first and biggest indoor venue. It is situated in the center of City Walk, an urban area in Dubai, and is bound to attract a lot of attention. As a year-round all-entertainment venue, it only adds to Dubai’s already renowned name as a popular tourist destination. Canadian comedian Russell Peters and pop band Maroon 5 have already performed here.

Advertisement

“Coca-Cola Arena will play an important role in promoting Dubai’s vision of putting the city on the world map of live music, sports, and entertainment,” Murat Ozgel, GM of Coca-Cola Middle East, had told Khaleej Times.

Why Is Dubai An IPL Auction Venue In 2024?

Eight Indian cities had hosted the previous 16 IPL auctions. However, a landmark decision has been made keeping in mind the wedding season in the country.

“Due to the wedding season, hotel availability can be an issue. This is why we decided to host it in Dubai”, said an IPL official, as quoted by Deccan Herald.

Change in IPL Auction Venue Over The Years

The location for IPL auctions has changed multiple times over the years, all of which were within major Indian cities until last year. While it started with the Maximum city, Bengaluru has been the top pick, hosting the auctions as many as eight times across 16 years. The luxurious Hotel ITC Gardenia served as the location in the Silicon Valley of India.

Advertisement