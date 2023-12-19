HomeSearch

Coca Cola Arena: Why Is Dubai An IPL Auction Venue In 2024?

Tanmay Roy
|Published December 19, 2023

Coca Cola Arena: Why Is Dubai An IPL Auction Venue In 2024?

Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.

Indian Premier League 2024 auction is being held in the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai. A first for the cash-rich cricket league to be held outside India, the plush location in the desert city wooed the BCCI officials.

The Coca-Cola Arena is considerably a new venue, which was inaugurated in June 2019. A multi-purpose arena, it is meant to host music concerts, luxurious family ceremonies, and all sorts of other entertainment activities besides an auction. Owing to its name, which only got added after a 10-year contract with the popular beverage giant, the stadium and its 4,600 LED lights are often lit up in red.

With a capacity of 17,000, Coca-Cola Arena is Dubai’s first and biggest indoor venue. It is situated in the center of City Walk, an urban area in Dubai, and is bound to attract a lot of attention. As a year-round all-entertainment venue, it only adds to Dubai’s already renowned name as a popular tourist destination. Canadian comedian Russell Peters and pop band Maroon 5 have already performed here.

“Coca-Cola Arena will play an important role in promoting Dubai’s vision of putting the city on the world map of live music, sports, and entertainment,” Murat Ozgel, GM of Coca-Cola Middle East, had told Khaleej Times.

Why Is Dubai An IPL Auction Venue In 2024?

Eight Indian cities had hosted the previous 16 IPL auctions. However, a landmark decision has been made keeping in mind the wedding season in the country.

“Due to the wedding season, hotel availability can be an issue. This is why we decided to host it in Dubai”, said an IPL official, as quoted by Deccan Herald.

Change in IPL Auction Venue Over The Years

The location for IPL auctions has changed multiple times over the years, all of which were within major Indian cities until last year. While it started with the Maximum city, Bengaluru has been the top pick, hosting the auctions as many as eight times across 16 years. The luxurious Hotel ITC Gardenia served as the location in the Silicon Valley of India.

SeasonCity
2008Mumbai
2009Goa
2010Mumbai
2011Bangalore
2012Bangalore
2013Chennai
2014Bangalore
2015Bangalore
2016Bangalore
2017Bangalore
2018Bangalore
2019Jaipur
2020Kolkata
2021Chennai
2022Bangalore
2023Kochi
2024Dubai

Share this article

About the author

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy is a Cricket Journalist at The SportsRush, whose lifelong passion and zeal for the Gentleman's Game landed him this position. A writer with 787 articles under him, Tanmay started out as a fast bowler himself, who played and captained his school cricket team, Tanmay followed the likes of Alan Donald, Kapil Dev, Dale Steyn, Shoaib Akhtar, etc. which peaked his interest in the sport at an early age. Tanmay later on took to batting, although he enjoys hitting in the slog overs as a lower order the most. An ardent fan and follower of cricket since Sourav Ganguly aka Dada waved his shirt off at Lord's balcony, Tanmay's 20+ years of devotion towards cricket brings him the joy and satisfaction required from a job as he pens down articles based on factual knowledge, analysis and his own perspective. Of late, a huge fan of Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammed Shami, Tanmay enjoys to watch fast bowling more than anything. Among other athletes, he is a huge fan of Lionel Messi, Roger Federer, PV Sindhu.

Read more from Tanmay Roy