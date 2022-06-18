Colombo Cricket Stadium ODI records: List of batting and bowling stats and records at R Premdasa Stadium Colombo

Colombo Cricket Stadium ODI records: R Premdasa Stadium will be hosting an ODI after more than nine months.

The third ODI of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka will be played in Colombo tomorrow. R Premdasa Stadium, which had hosted the first two T20Is of this tour earlier this month, will now be hosting three ODIs in a row.

With the series level at 1-1 after two ODIs, the third ODI becomes a fascinating prospect for supporting fans of the island nation. Australia, who had won both the Colombo T20Is, would be looking to return to winning ways at this venue on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka would be keen to bank on both the home advantage and an experience of playing at this venue. In 117 Colombo ODIs over the years, the hosts have won 72 and lost 38 to have an impeccable record in this format here. Australia, on the other hand, would also want to improve their ODI record (seven wins and nine losses in 17 outings) at the Premdasa Stadium.

Colombo Cricket Stadium ODI records

Given the number of matches that they’ve played at this venue, Sri Lankan greats such as Sanath Jayasuriya (2,514), Kumar Sangakkara (2,156), Mahela Jayawardene (1,712), Tillakaratne Dilshan (1,605) and Marvan Atapattu (1,467) are the highest ODI run-scorers here. Below is a list of highest run-scorers at this venue among active players:

Batters Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Angelo Mathews (SL) 36 977 97* 42.47 85.4 0 10 Lahiru Thirimanne (SL) 20 584 90 44.92 74.58 0 5 Kusal Perera (SL) 15 521 111 34.73 95.07 1 3 Virat Kohli (IND) 8 519 131 103.8 94.7 3 1 Dinesh Chandimal (SL) 16 469 80* 46.9 80.58 0 4

As far as active Australian batters are concerned, Steven Smith (113), Matthew Wade (102), Aaron Finch (60), Travis Head (41), Moises Henriques (10) and David Warner (9) have scored a few runs in Colombo ODIs.

Much the batters, best bowlers’ list in Colombo ODIs is also dominated by former Sri Lankan bowlers namely Muttiah Muralitharan (75), Jayasuriya (60), Lasith Malinga (52), Chaminda Vaas (44) and Upul Chandana (42). Below is a list of highest run-scorers at this venue among active players:

Bowlers Matches Wickets Average Economy SR 5 Angelo Mathews (SL) 36 20 36.8 4.63 47.6 1 Akila Dananjaya (SL) 9 19 21.21 4.9 25.9 1 Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) 8 9 32.55 5.09 38.3 0 Dushmantha Chameera (SL) 7 9 33.88 6.2 32.7 0 Tabriaz Shamsi (SA) 3 8 16.87 4.87 20.7 1

Among active Australian bowlers, Mitchell Starc (6), Adam Zampa (3), Moises Henriques (1) and Nathan Lyon (1) have picked a few ODI wickets at the R Premdasa Stadium.

Highest innings totals in Colombo ODIs