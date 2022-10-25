“Cometh the stage, cometh the man”: Ravi Shastri reveals he was assured of Virat Kohli’s success in ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Ravi Shastri has said that he was assured of Virat Kohli’s success in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after his knock against Pakistan.

The encounter between India and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Sunday was one of the greatest encounters between both sides. This was the first ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match for India and Pakistan, and they delivered a memorable display.

The match will be remembered for Virat Kohli’s masterclass, as he swung the game in India’s favour on his own. India were chasing 160 runs, and they required 28 runs in the last 8 balls of the match. The way Virat controlled and managed his innings was commendable.

Even Virat said that it was one of his best-ever knocks, and Indian captain Rohit Sharma also had a lot of praise for him. If Virat can continue his form for the rest of the tournament, the Indian fans are in for a treat. India’s next match is against Netherlands on Thursday in Sydney.

Ravi Shastri was assured of Virat Kohli’s success in ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has said that he was not surprised at all about Virat Kohli’s excellent knock against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In an exclusive column in the Indian Express, Shastri said that he was assured about Virat’s success in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Shastri insists that he was waiting for the same to happen as the pitches in Australia suit Virat’s play and his record against Pakistan is excellent as well. He said that Virat is made for stages and occasions like these, and he was always going to perform in these games.

“I wasn’t surprised and was waiting for this to happen. I knew this would happen in Australia. Just check his record here – the pitches suit him plus he loves playing on these grounds and in front of the fans here,” Ravi Shastri said in an exclusive column in Indian Express.

“His record against Pakistan has always been good and it was a big situation: cometh the hour, cometh the stage, cometh the man.”

Ravi Shastri calls Virat Kohli’s sixes as greatest ever

Virat’s two sixes against Haris Rauf on the last two balls of the 19th over changed the course of the match. Shastri said that those two sixes of Virat against Rauf were the greatest shots played by any Indian batter. He said that only Sachin Tendulkar’s six to Shoaib Akhtar in the 2003 World Cup comes closer to it.

“In all my years of playing and watching India vs Pakistan, those two sixes off Haris Rauf are two of the greatest shots played by an Indian batsman,” Ravi Shastri added.