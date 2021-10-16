Commentators in 2021 T20 World Cup: Full list of English commentators for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Commentators in 2021 T20 World Cup: The SportsRush present before you a list of commentators working during ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The seventh edition of the ICC T20 World Cup is all set to commence in Oman as four Round 1 teams will hit the ground running tomorrow. After playing three matches each in Round 1, Top four (out of eight) team will qualify for Round 2 where they will join eight other teams.

Round 2 (Super 12s) will once again divide teams into two groups. After playing five matches against each team of their group, the Top Four will qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.

Readers must note that this is the first time when a T20 World Cup World Cup is being played after a five-year gap. The 16-team tournament will last for 29 days as a total of 45 matches will either result in defending champions West Indies lifting their third title in a row or any other team lifting the World Cup.

Commentators in 2021 T20 World Cup

ICC (International Cricket Council) have announced a star-studded 21-member commentary panel for this World Cup. In addition to multiple tried and tested names, ICC have also included recently retired international cricketers namely Daren Sammy, Shane Watson and Dale Steyn.

It is worth mentioning that the trio had taken part in the ICC World Twenty20 2016. Only team to win a couple of T20 World Cups, West Indies had emerged as the victorious side under Sammy both in 2012 and 2016.

“Twenty20 cricket provides maximum thrills to fans and it’s no wonder that it is considered to be the vehicle for the growth of the game worldwide. Believe me, there are no easy games in this tournament and it has been nothing less than a dream for me to lift the trophy twice for my team.

“I still back the West Indies to defend their title but I really wish all the teams the very best. It will be a great pleasure being in the commentary box this time,” Sammy said in an ICC media release on Friday.

Full list of English commentators for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Dale Steyn, Shane Watson, Daren Sammy, Nasser Hussain, Harsha Bhogle, Ian Bishop, Natalie Germanos, Sunil Gavaskar, Michael Atherton, Simon Doull, Russel Arnold, Anjum Chopra, Murali Kartik, Athar Ali Khan, Bazid Khan, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Preston Mommsen, Danny Morrison, Mark Nicholas, Niall O’Brien and Alan Wilkins.

“This is going to be a massive tournament with the world’s top players in action in the fastest evolving format of the international game. Not only do we get to see the leading teams, but we also get a chance to see the emerging teams fancying their chances in the T20 format.

“I can’t wait for the tournament to begin and I’ll enjoy working on these mouth-watering contests,” former England captain Nasser Hussain said in an official statement.