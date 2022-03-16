“Congrats Yuzi”: Sanju Samson congratulates Yuzvendra Chahal as RR announces new captain on Twitter

Sanju Samson congratulated Yuzvendra Chahal after Rajasthan Royals announced Chahal as their new captain for IPL 2022.

The inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals are searching for their second IPL title. After winning the title in 2008, they have even struggled to qualify for the top-4 in most seasons. They have managed to secure a decent enough team for the IPL 2022 season.

Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal were retained by the side, and the addition of Devdutt Padikkal has strengthened the top-order. To partner Sanju Samson in the middle-order, they have options like Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, and Karun Nair. They also have two Kiwi all-rounders in Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham.

Rajasthan Royals have always been criticized for their weak bowling, but they have accurately fixed the department this time around. With the arrival of R Ashwin & Yuzvendra Chahal in spin and Trent Boult & Prasidh Krishna in pace, the Royals have strengthened their bowling.

Sanju Samson congratulates Yuzvendra Chahal on becoming RR captain

Sanju Samson became the captain of Rajasthan Royals in 2021, and he was set to continue the same in IPL 2022 as well. Although, Rajasthan Royals surprised everyone by announcing Yuzvendra Chahal as their captain on Twitter. Even Sanju Samson congratulated him by tweeting “Congrats Yuzi”.

Congrats Yuzi — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) March 16, 2022

Although, this post was made in a funny way. Yuzvendra Chahal has been handling the Twitter handle of Rajasthan Royals as he himself announced the same. Sanju Samson will only lead Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022.

“RR me twitter account me in login kar Diya hai … bola tha admin job pange mat Lena,” Yuzvendra Chahal tweeted from RR Twitter.

RR me twitter account me in login kar Diya hai … bola tha admin job pange mat Lena 🤣🤣 https://t.co/k3yNd6VsEx — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 16, 2022



The Royals will start their IPL 2022 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Rajasthan Royals are placed alongside Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Supergiants in Group-A.