Tata IPL 2022 schedule PDF download: IPL 2022 schedule and fixtures

Tata IPL 2022 schedule and fixtures: The 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between March 26 – May 29.

BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) have made public the fixtures for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League. A 10-team affair after as many as 11 years, IPL 2022 will be played between March 26 – May 29.

The 65-day cash-rich league will comprise of 70 league and four playoff matches which will be played across four venues namely Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium (20), Brabourne Stadium (15) and DY Patil Stadium (20) and Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association International Stadium (15).

While the league phase will run till May 22 with Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad locking horns in the last match at the Wankhede Stadium, the schedule for a four-match playoff round will be revealed in due course of time.

Tata IPL 2022 schedule

As is the custom in the biggest T20 league around the world, defending champions Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 season opener at the Wankhede Stadium on a Saturday evening.

IPL 2022 will encompass a total of 12 double-headers with the first one to be played on the second day of the tournament. While Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will face each other at the Brabourne Stadium, Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash at the DY Patil Stadium in the first IPL 2022 double-header on March 27.

Talking about the timings of IPL 2022 matches, the afternoon matches will begin at 03:30 PM (IST). On the contrary, 58 night matches of the league phase will commence at 07:30 PM (IST).

