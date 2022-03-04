“Congratulations King Kohli”: KL Rahul congratulates Virat Kohli on completing 100 test matches

Virat Kohli is playing his 100th test in Mohali against Sri Lanka, and KL Rahul congratulated him on Twitter by calling him “King Kohli”.

After India’s white-wash over Sri Lanka in the T20Is, the focus shifts to the test games. This is an important series for both teams as 24 points of the World Test Championship are up for grabs. This is the 2nd World Test Championship cycle.

Mohali’s PCA Stadium is hosting the first test between India and Sri Lanka. The Mohali test is a historical one for Virat Kohli, as it is his 100th test game. It was initially reported that the game will be played behind closed doors. However, BCCI allowed the crowds, and the tickets are sold out as well.

India won the toss and opted to bat first. India included Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer in the middle-order, whereas Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin are also included. Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are the two main pacers of the side. Jayant Yadav also got the nod. Sri Lanka decided to go ahead with just one specialist spinner.

KL Rahul congratulates Virat Kohli on 100th test

KL Rahul congratulated Virat Kohli on completing 100 test games. He referred to Virat as “King Kohli”, called it a pleasure to play alongside him.

“Congratulations King Kohli 👑 Been an honour playing by your side. Looking forward to the next 💯 matches,” KL Rahul tweeted.

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have played together for RCB in IPL as well. Virat Kohli has praised KL Rahul publically a lot of times, and he has been close to him. KL Rahul has also been named the new vice-captain of the Indian national side.

Ahead of the game, BCCI arranged a felicitation ceremony for Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th test. Virat Kohli was present with his wife Anushka Sharma, and Indian coach Rahul Dravid presented him with his 100th test cap. Rahul Dravid congratulated Virat Kohli and said that he deserves every bit of it. He also said Virat Kohli to “double it up.”