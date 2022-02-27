Virat Kohli 100 Test match: 100 Test matches played for India full list of players

Virat Kohli 100 Test match: The former India skipper would play his 100th Test match for India against Sri Lanka in Mohali.

Post the end of the 3-match T20I series, team India would set their eyes on 24 World Test Championship (WTC) points when they play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, with the first Test to commence from March 4 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

As far as the WTC points table (2021-23) is concerned, India are currently placed at the 5th spot with 53 points under their belt so far. With four wins, three losses, and a couple of Draws in the 9 overall Tests, the team’s overall percentage points stand at 49.07.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, having played mere two Tests in the WTC cycle so far, sit right at the top with 24 points having won both the Tests against West Indies the previous year.

Virat Kohli 100 Test match

Having marked himself available for the the aforementioned Test series, former team India skipper will, in all likelihood play his 100th Test match for India at Mohali’s PCA stadium.

With this, Kohli would become only the 12th player to play 100 Tests or more for the Indian Cricket team.

The PCA, as per reports, will felicitate India’s most successful Test captain for his stellar service on the red-letter day.

“The PCA Apex Council has also decided to felicitate Virat. We will either do it at the start of the game or at the end depending on BCCI directive,” PCA treasurer RP Singla said on Sunday.

Unfortunately though, the Indian Cricket fans in Mohali would not be able to witness the star batter in action on his landmark Test, as the match would be played without any crowd presence, pertaining the COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.

It’s a pity Virat Kohli’s 100th Test won’t have any crowd to cheer one of his biggest cricketing days. Maybe some percentage should have been let in during the Tests @BCCI — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 26, 2022

List of Indian players having played 100 Tests

Topping the list is the legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar, who played a total of 200 Test matches for India from 1989-2013.

Amongst the active Indian players, only Ishant Sharma (105 Tests) has played more matches than Kohli in the longest format.