Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma felicitation video: Rahul Dravid presents special cap to Virat Kohli on playing 100 Tests for India

Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma felicitation video: BCCI arranged a felicitation ceremony for Virat to present him his 100th test cap.

After India’s white-wash over Sri Lanka in the T20Is, the focus shifts to a couple of Tests ahead. This is an important series for both teams as 24 points of the World Test Championship are up for grabs. This is the 2nd World Test Championship cycle.

Mohali’s PCA Stadium is hosting the first test between India and Sri Lanka. The Mohali test is a historical one for Virat Kohli, as it is his 100th test game. It was initially reported that the game will be played behind closed doors. However, BCCI allowed the crowds, and the tickets are sold out as well.

India won the toss and opted to bat first. India included Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer in the middle-order, whereas Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin are also included. Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are the two main pacers of the side. Jayant Yadav also got the nod.

Ahead of the game, BCCI arranged a felicitation ceremony for Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th test. Virat Kohli was present with his wife Anushka Sharma, and Indian coach Rahul Dravid presented him with his 100th test cap. Rahul Dravid congratulated Virat Kohli and said that he deserves every bit of it. He also said Virat Kohli to “double it up.”

Virat Kohli also thanked Rahul Dravid and said that receiving from his childhood hero makes it even better for him. He also said that he is happy that his family is here to attend the event.

Virat Kohli also thanked his teammates and BCCI who supported him throughout his journey. Both Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli showed gratitude towards each other.

Till his 99th test, Virat has scored 7962 test runs at 50.39, with the help of 27 centuries.

Virat Kohli’s elder brother Vikas Kohli was also present at the stadium to watch his younger brother play. Kohli said that he is happy that his family could attend the event.

“It is a special moment for me. My wife, my brother, my family, and my childhood coach is here. Everyone is very proud,” Virat Kohli said.