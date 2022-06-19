Congratulations Sri Lanka cricket team: Twitter reactions on Sri Lanka defeating Australia in 3rd ODI in Colombo

Sri Lanka defeating Australia in 3rd ODI: The home team has gained a lead over the visitors in this five-match series.

During the third ODI of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka beat Australia by 6 wickets to gain a 2-1 lead with two more matches to be played.

Chasing a 292-run target, it appeared unlikely that Sri Lanka would be able to win the match at first. However, the hosts surprised one and all by registering a comfortable victory with nine balls to spare.

In what is the 11th highest successful ODI run-chase for Sri Lanka, it is their third-highest at home, second-highest of 2022 and highest against Australia and at the R Premdasa Stadium.

Sri Lanka, who have now won three out of six matches against Australia this month, wouldn’t have been able to do the same if not for a match-winning 170-run second-wicket partnership between Pathum Nissanka (137) and Kusal Mendis (87). While Nissanka managed to bring up a maiden ODI century, Mendis missed out on a third ODI century after retiring hurt due to a hamstring niggle tonight.

While Australia did manage to dismiss three Sri Lankan batters in the third powerplay, it all become all too late for them to stage a comeback. With bowling figures of 9-0-39-2, Australia fast bowler Jhye Richardson was the pick of the bowlers for them.

Twitter reactions on Sri Lanka defeating Australia in 3rd ODI:

It gets better and better for @OfficialSLC They are expressing themselves at the right time for Sri Lanka #Slvaus This is the resilience Sri Lankans have been called upon to show time and time again .. Well done Guys .. you have made a Nation smile 😃😃 against all odds — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) June 19, 2022

Pathum Nissanka won the Player of the Match award for his brilliant 137 runs against Australia #LKA #SriLanka #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/MC6qxInT1R — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 💉 (@SriLankaTweet) June 19, 2022

Pathum Nissanka’s 137 is the highest score for Sri Lanka against Australia in men’s ODIs. Previous highest was 122 by Sanath Jayasuriya in 2003.#SLvAUS — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 19, 2022

The Sri Lankan players on this scoreboard have given a country hurting immensely some much needed temporary respite and joy. Literal Sumihiri Pane vibes. #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/5L8HZclosW — Kithmina Hewage (@kvh0117) June 19, 2022

Finally got to watch us successfully chase at Khettarama after so many years!!! 😍 Decades of ODI trauma meant that even with less than 10 to win, I was still nervous. Brilliant performance by Nissanka, Mendis, and Dhananjaya. #SLvAUS — Kithmina Hewage (@kvh0117) June 19, 2022

Can’t really remember the last time Sri Lanka consistently played this well against a top team. NGL, did not see a 2-1 scoreline coming in the ODIs after how the tour started in Colombo. Typing this at 9.30pm and holding to tweet WHEN we win 😄 #NoJinx #SLvAUS — Estelle Vasudevan (@Estelle_Vasude1) June 19, 2022

