Cricket

“Congratulations Sri Lanka”: Farveez Maharoof applauds Sri Lanka for first home ODI series win vs Australia since 1992

"Congratulations Sri Lanka": Farveez Maharoof applauds Sri Lanka for first home ODI series win vs Australia since 1992
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan wants to give over $47 million to Russell Westbrook!": NBA Fans EXPLODE as Hornets show 'real' interest in acquiring Lakers man this offseason
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"Congratulations Sri Lanka": Farveez Maharoof applauds Sri Lanka for first home ODI series win vs Australia since 1992
“Congratulations Sri Lanka”: Farveez Maharoof applauds Sri Lanka for first home ODI series win vs Australia since 1992

Farveez Maharoof applauds Sri Lanka for a landmark ODI series victory against Australia after as…