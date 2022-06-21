“Congratulations Sri Lanka”: Farveez Maharoof applauds Sri Lanka for first home ODI series win vs Australia since 1992

Farveez Maharoof applauds Sri Lanka for a landmark ODI series victory against Australia after as many as 30 years on home soil.

Sri Lanka, under the captaincy of Dasun Shanaka have scripted history at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, after defeating Australia by 4 runs during the fourth ODI of the ongoing five-match ODI series.

Having narrowly lost the first ODI at Pallekele, Sri Lanka turned the tables in quite some style, as they won the next three matches on the trot to not only clinch the series 3-1, but to also do so for the first time since 1992.

After handing Australia a target of 259, Sri Lanka, playing with four specialist spinners were in for a present rare moment of jubilation, with the pitch offering decent enough grip and turn.

However, David Warner (99 off 112) produced one of his best ODI knocks on a challenging pitch, and threatened to take the game away from Sri Lanka’s stranglehold despite them picking wickets at regular intervals.

But, with him getting Stumped during the 38th Over, the Aussie run-chase was all but over with another 67 runs required with mere four wickets in the bank.

Useful contributions from Pat Cummins (35 off 43) and Matthew Kuhnemann (15 off 12), with the latter almost pulling the chase off during the last Over, were just not enough as skipper Dasun Shanaka successfully managed to defend 19 runs in the final Over.

Farveez Maharoof applauds Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lankan fast bowler Farveez Maharoof, took to his social media handle to congratulate the Sri Lankan team for the series victory – their first after 12 years against Australia.

He also applauded each and everyone involved in the team’s victory, including the ever supporting and enthusiastic fans present in the stadiums.

Congratulations @OfficialSLC for a series win!12 years since last won a bilateral series against the mighty Aussies done in style👌🏼Massive win for everyone in & around the cricketing circle! Well done to all involved👏🏼 Huge shoutout to the fans who turned up in numbers🙏🏽 #SLvAUS — Farveez Maharoof (@farveezmaharoof) June 21, 2022

Before the ongoing ODI series, Sri Lanka had last defeated Australia 2-1 in the three-match ODI series, during their tour Down Under in 2010-11.

Earlier, A maiden ODI century from Charith Asalanka (110 off 106) helped Sri Lanka post 259/10 in 49 Overs.