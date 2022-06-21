David Warner ODI centuries: David Warner centuries list in ODIs

David Warner ODI centuries: The Australian batter missed out on a well-deserved century at the R Premdasa Stadium tonight.

Australia opening batter David Warner has missed out on a well-deserved century in the fourth ODI of their ongoing tour of Sri Lanka in Colombo. In what would’ve been Warner’s 19th ODI century, it would’ve been his sixth away from home, fourth against Sri Lanka and in Asia and second in Sri Lanka.

However, it was a magnificent delivery from Sri Lanka all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva which forced Warner to return to the pavilion after scoring 99 (112) with the help of 12 fours.

Nothing short of a masterclass, Warner scored more runs than the rest of the team combined at the time of his dismissal in the 38th over. With most of the Australian batters struggling to cope up against as many as four first-choice Sri Lankan spinners, Warner was in a league of his own at the R Premdasa Stadium tonight.

Not that the excessive grip and turn didn’t deceive him but the 35-year old batter found ways to both not lose his wicket and score runs at a brisk pace for a large part of his innings.

RPS is going crazy as David Warner is stumped on 99. Sri Lanka on the brink of a series win. Cleverly done by Dickwella. DDS takes two crucial wickets in successive overs. Spare a thought for Warner. Played so well. Deserved a hundred. Great entertainment. — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) June 21, 2022

Chasing a 259-run target in a must-win match, Warner becoming the seventh Australian batter to get out with close to 70 runs needed to win has handed a massive advantage to the hosts. The visitors losing three wickets for as many runs at that point in time put the home team into the driver’s seat with respect to both this match and series.

David Warner ODI centuries