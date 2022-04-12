“Controlled aggression at its best”: Sachin Tendulkar expresses awe of Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube as duo stitch hundred-run partnership vs RCB in IPL 2022

Sachin Tendulkar expresses awe of Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube as the duo cut loose against RCB during CSK’s fifth match of IPL 2022.

During the 22nd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are on course of a mammoth score against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after the latter won the Toss and opted to field first.

As has been the case with the ‘Yellow Army’ so far, their retained opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad (17 off 16) was dismissed yet again within the Powerplay, to hand his team a scratchy start for the fifth time in the ongoing season.

With Moeen Ali (3 off 8) getting run-out post the Powerplay as well, CSK were reduced to 60/2 after 10 Overs.

However, the calm breeze soon made way for the dark clouds, striking lightning without an iota of previous intimation.

Southpaw Shivam Dube joined hands with opener Robin Uthappa, to beat the RCB bowlers black and blue since the onset of the 11th Over bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga.

The duo did not smash less than 12 runs in any of the Overs from there on, as the partnership for the 3rd wicket between the duo only stopped after the addition of 165 runs off 74 deliveries, with the fall of Uthappa’s wicket during the 19th Over.

Legendary India batter Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, upon witnessing the progression of the CSK innings with Uthappa and Dube at the helm, was highly impressed by some ‘fabulous hitting’ by the duo, as they stitched together the highest partnership of the ongoing season.

While acknowledging the wonderful track that DY Patil Stadium has offered the batters over the years, Tendulkar not only hailed the duo’s hitting ability, but also expressed awe of their controlled aggression during the initial phase of their partnership, before going bonkers and tearing apart the RCB bowling line-up.

DY Patil has always been a wonderful track to bat on. Having said that, this has been some fabulous hitting by @robbieuthappa & @IamShivamDube. Controlled aggression at its best.#CSKvRCB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 12, 2022

RCB’s painful stay at the centre of action finally came to a halt with CSK posting 216/4 after their 20 Overs. Robin Uthappa (88 off 50) and Shivam Dube (95* off 46) registered their highest individual scores in IPL history.

The duo smashed a total of 156 runs off the final 10 Overs of the innings.