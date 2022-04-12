“It’s like playing against my brothers”: Faf du Plessis comments on playing against CSK in IPL 2022

Faf du Plessis: The captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore has won the toss and chose to bowl for the fourth consecutive time this season.

“We are going to have a bowl. Going with the trend of the tournament, win the toss and bowl,” Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis told Star Sports for the fourth time in a row after the coin worked in his favour in the ongoing 22nd match of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

Barring his first match as captain in the biggest T20 tournament across the world, du Plessis has won the toss on each occasion this season. With RCB successfully chasing three times in a row now, it will be interesting to see how they go about things against CSK in Navi Mumbai tonight.

Faf du Plessis comments on playing against CSK in IPL 2022

Having made his IPL debut in 2012, du Plessis had played alongside former Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for 11 seasons in a row.

Barring the 2016-17 seasons when they had represented Rising Pune Supergiants, all other du Plessis’ IPL seasons had come for Super Kings. Third-highest run scorer for them, this is du Plessis’ first-ever match against Super Kings.

“I know them, but they also know me very well. It’s like playing against my brothers today,” du Plessis commented about the prospect of playing against former long-time teammates namely Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu etc.

While Super Kings refrained from making any changes to their Playing XI despite losing first four matches in a row for the first time in an IPL season, Royal Challengers have made a couple of changes by bringing in all-rounder Suyash Prabhudessai and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood for all-rounder David Willey and pacer Harshal Patel.