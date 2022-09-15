County Ground Bristol pitch report today: Bristol stadium pitch report for England W vs India W 3rd T20I

County Ground Bristol pitch report today: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of ENG W vs IND W 3rd T20I match.

England Women will take on India Women in the 3rd T20I of the 3-match series at the County Ground in Bristol. The series is levelled at 1-1, and the winner of this match will seal the series.

After losing the first T20I, the Indian team made a great comeback in the 2nd match. Smriti Mandhana is looking solid with the bat, whereas the team bowled and fielded brilliantly as well in the last match. They would want to continue their good form in this match as well.

England Women are missing some of their star players in their series, but they are a team to beat in their home conditions. After a disappointing Commonwealth Games campaign, the English side would want to win the series.

The pitch at the County Ground in Bristol is one of the best pitches to bat on in England, and there is no respite for the bowlers at this very ground. Both sides’ batters will enjoy their time at this very venue.

This is a flat surface, and the batters can play their shots by trusting the bounce of the wicket. There are no visible demons that will affect the batters in Bristol. The shorter boundaries and the fast outfield also work in the favour of the batters only. Even the mistimed shorts can clear the boundaries in Bristol.

Incredible comeback effort by the team to level the series. Off we go to the decider in Bristol. 😇 📸: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/e2XABMRW6I — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) September 14, 2022

This stadium has hosted 6 T20I Men’s games, where the first innings score has been 184 runs. In Women’s cricket, this ground has hosted 4 T20Is, where the 1st innings score has been 150 runs. These numbers prove that this ground has been an excellent one for batting.

Looking at the nature of the surface, it gets better as the game goes on and both teams would opt to chase upon winning the toss in this game. This series-decider promises to be a great contest.