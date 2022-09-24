“Super nice, welcoming and ever smiling”: Shikha Pandey shares first memory of Jhulan Goswami on her retirement day

Shikha Pandey shares first memory of Jhulan Goswami: The two fast bowlers have opened the bowling for India on multiple occasions.

With India Women losing seven wickets before the start of the third powerplay in the ongoing third WODI against England Women at Lord’s, veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami came out to bat in her last international match.

Goswami’s last day in international cricket hasn’t gone as per the plan, at least in the first innings, as she has been dismissed for a first-ball duck. It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the 40th over when Goswami completely missed a Freya Kemp delivery as the ball went between her bat and pads to hit the stumps.

Goswami, 39, had announced her retirement before the start of this tour. A two-decade old international career has seen Goswami becoming one of the greatest cricketers to have played the game.

A 284-match career across formats has witnessed Goswami achieving multiple milestones. Goswami, who means the world to the current Indian team, received heartening tributes from both captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana in the build-up to this match.

With emotions getting the better of her in the Indian team huddle before the match, Kaur was seen weeping before being hugged by Goswami earlier in the day.

Shikha Pandey shares first memory of Jhulan Goswami on her retirement day

Not part of the current Indian squad, India pacer Shikha Pandey took to her social media platform Twitter handle to share her first memory of Goswami.

Pandey, 33, who has opened the bowling for India alongside Goswami on multiple occasions, described the legendary player as a “super nice, welcoming and ever smiling” cricketer who would answer her “heaps of questions”.

A four-tweet thread comprising of one image also contains what Pandey will miss the most with respect to Goswami after her retirement. Readers must note that Pandey has played 67 out of her 114 international matches with Goswami also in the Indian Playing XI.

The first memory I have of Jhulu di is of a super nice, welcoming and ever smiling India cricketer under whose captaincy I played my first match of Challenger trophy tournament at Motera in 2010. Ever time I met her, I would ask her heaps of questions and she would try — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) September 24, 2022

The only positive out of a disappointing Indian batting performance in the ongoing match is that it has the potential for Goswami to register a match-winning performance with the ball in hand for the last time at the highest level.