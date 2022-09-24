“A win is a win and we will take that”: Harmanpreet Kaur reacts on Mankad run out effected by Deepti Sharma which helps India clean sweep England at Lord’s

Harmanpreet Kaur reacts on Mankad run out effected by allrounder Deepti Sharma to dismiss the last English batter during the final ODI.

Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has reacted in some style upon being asked to throw some light on the final English wicket which resulted in India defeating England by 16 runs at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, and thereby clean sweeping the three-match away ODI series.

In what was a jaw-dropping, yet a memorable way to mark an end to Jhulan Goswami’s illustrious international career, Deepti Sharma displayed a cunning presence of mind, to dismiss the well-set Charlotte Dean (47 off 80) via a run out at the non-striker’s end, as Dean was found dangling outside the crease or backing away way too far before Deepti’s release of the ball.

An agonizing loss for England, as they were in for a near-impossible triumph with mere 17 runs required in Over Six Overs and one wicket remaining in the bank.

En route the modest target of 170, England were reduced to 65/7 at one stage, but a couple of crucial partnerships – 38 (76) runs between Amy Jones (28 off 50) and Charlotte Dean for the 8th wicket, and then worth 35 (50) runs for the 10th wicket between Freya Davies (10* off 29) and Dean, brought them right back into the contest, until Deepti decided to rip their jaws apart and snatch the memorable victory.

India’s cricket team made no fuss at the #CWG22 final when a Covid+ McGrath played. It was well within the CWG rules. Harman said: “We’re happy we didn’t say no to Tahlia…” Harman after Deepti ran out Dean today: I back my player; she hasn’t done something outside the rules. — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) September 24, 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur reacts on Mankad run out

During the post-match presentation, Harmanpreet was asked to open up on her views with the way Dean was dismissed by Deepti, despite it being well within the laws of the game.

Kaur gave it back to the English broadcaster by initially stating that she was expecting him to ask about the fall of the remaining wickets, which were difficult to take as well. She further added that Deepti was well within her rights to run the batter Out, and that she will always back her players on the field for something which are well within the laws of the game.

“To be honest, I thought you will ask about all the 10 wickets which was not easy to take as well [on being probed about the last wicket]. It’s part of the game I don’t think we have done something new. It shows your awareness, what batters are doing. I will back my players, she hasn’t done something outside the rules. At the end of the day a win is a win and we will take thatm” remarked Harmanpreet Kaur.