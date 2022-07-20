County Ground Chelmsford pitch report 1st T20I: England Women vs South Africa Women pitch today match Chelmsford

County Ground Chelmsford pitch report 1st T20I: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of ENG W vs SA W first T20I game.

England Women will take on South Africa Women in the 1st T20I of the 3-match T20I series at the County Ground in Chelmsford. The English team whitewashed the South African side in the ODIs, and they would want to repeat their heroics in the T20 as well.

Both teams have some brilliant T20 players in their ranks, and they can produce competitive cricket in the shortest format of the game.

County Ground Chelmsford pitch report 1st T20I

The County Ground in Chelsmford serves as the home ground to the Essex county team. This ground has a capacity of around 6500, and this track has always attracted batters due to its flat nature.

The batters will absolutely love to enjoy batting on this track as there are no visible demons on the pitch, and the ball will come onto the bat quite nicely. They can trust the bounce of the wicket and can play their shots nicely. The smaller boundaries make the job easier for the batters, whereas the fast outfield will help in giving the batters a full reward for their shots.

Sophia Dunkley after 40 overs: 49* (60)

Sophia Dunkley after 50 overs: 107 (93) Brilliant acceleration at the death 💪#ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/RNjY2ryzLJ — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) July 15, 2022

This track offers absolutely no help for the bowlers, be it pacers or the spinners. There is no turn or seam movement available on the pitch, and they will just try to bowl the hard lengths to hold the batters. This is one kind of track where bowling economical overs are quite important.

This ground has not hosted a single men’s T20I so far, Bangladesh and Ireland were scheduled to play a T20I last year, but it got abandoned. The average 1st innings in the T20 domestic games at this ground is 174 runs. In the last three T20s played here, the average 1st innings score has been 213 runs.

So, it is clear that the batters will enjoy batting on this track, and the teams would want to bowl first considering it is a day-night game.