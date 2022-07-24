County Ground Derby pitch report 3rd T20I: England Women vs South Africa Women pitch today match Derby

County Ground Derby pitch report 3rd T20I: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the 3rd T20I between England W and South Africa W.

England Women will take on South Africa Women in the 3rd T20I of the 3-match T20I series at the County Ground in Derby. After clean sweeping the ODIs, the English team is looking to complete a whitewash in the T20Is as well. They have won all the matches of the limited-overs leg so far.

South Africa Women have been struggling to find their groove, and the absence of their star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has made their job even tougher. The English team is flying high in both batting and bowling departments, and they will again be the favourites to win this match as well.

The County Ground in Derby serves as the home ground to the county side Derbyshire, with a capacity of around 9500. So, it is a very small stadium in terms of the crowd capacity.

A total of 7 Women’s T20Is have been played at this very ground, where five games have been won by the teams batting first, and the chasing teams have won a couple of games so far. The average 1st innings score has been 133 runs, so defending has been easy so far at the County Ground in Derby.

166/6 is the highest Women’s T20 score recorded at this stadium, made by England Women, whereas the lowest score has been recorded by the West Indies women. In terms of the Men’s T20 domestic games played at this very ground, this ground has really supported the batters.

There is an even bounce on the track, and the batters can play their shots. With the faster outfield conditions and smaller boundaries, the job of the batters becomes even easier. There is a little help for the pacers in the initial overs, but it has been generally a really good batting track.