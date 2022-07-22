New Road Worcester pitch report 2nd T20I: England Women vs South Africa Women pitch today match Worcester

New Road Worcester pitch report 2nd T20I: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report for the 2nd T20I between England W vs South Africa W

England Women will take on South Africa Women in the 2nd match of the 3-match T20I series at the New Road Stadium in Worcester. The hosts would want to win the series by winning this match, whereas South Africa would want to level it by winning this game.

The English team has dominated on this tour, they won all the ODIs, whereas they easily won the 1st T20I match as well. Sophia Dunkley is in brilliant form with the bat, whereas the bowlers are doing their job as well. The South African team is full of some T20 stars, but they need to perform accordingly.

New Road Worcester pitch report 2nd T20I

The New Road stadium in Worcester is the home ground of the county side Worcestershire. This track is a batting beauty, and the batters of both sides will enjoy batting at this very venue. A total of 3 Men’s ODIs have been played here, and the last one was in 1999, so these records won’t matter much.

There is an even bounce on the surface, so the batters can easily trust the bounce of the pitch and play their shots accordingly. The outfield of this stadium is quite fast, once placed in the gap, it will be very difficult for the fielders to stop the ball. Even the boundaries are quite small, making life difficult for the bowlers.

An assured first innings at the top of the order from @dunkleysophia! Every run from her 39-ball 59 👇 pic.twitter.com/SGt8JMf3G8 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 22, 2022

This ground has not hosted a single Men’s T20I so far, but the domestic T20 records prove that this ground is a batting surface. The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground is 170 runs. In the last three matches, the average score has been 162 runs, where the chasing teams have won a couple of games.

This track provides no assistance to any kind of bowlers, so we can expect a high-scoring encounter in this one. Looking at the overcast conditions, the teams would want to bowl first upon winning the toss.