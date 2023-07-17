Taunton Pitch Report For 3rd Women’s Ashes ODI At The Cooper Associates County Ground

The last ODI of the three-match series between England and Australia will be played in Taunton. This is the last game of Women’s Ashes 2023. Australia Women have already retained the Ashes but the ODI series will be decided by this game.

The Aussies took a massive gamble in the last match by bringing in leg-spinner Alana King in place of pacer Darcie Brown. King bowled an excellent spell and won the Player of the Match trophy. This surface will aid King’s bowling and she should get yet another chance in this match. Captain Alyssa Healy has been quiet so far and this may well be the match for showing her class.

England Women cannot win the Ashes but they would want to end the campaign on a high. All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt will again be the side’s most important player in this match. Spinner Sophie Ecclestone can be a game-changer for England. The batting of the side will have to click in this game if they want the result in their favour.

Taunton Pitch Report For 3rd Women’s Ashes ODI

The pitch in Taunton is a well-balanced one where there is help for almost everyone. The pacers will enjoy bowling on the fresh track and they will be able to move the ball. After getting set, the batters will love the bounce here and they will be able to play their shots at merit. The spinners have also been successful here in the middle overs.

Talking about the last five WODIs here, the average first innings score has been just 177 runs. This stat is a prove that the bowlers have got quite a bit of help here. Four out of those five matches were won by the chasing teams. The batting gets easier under lights for sure.

The boundaries won’t be long enough and the fast outfield will work in the batters’ favour. Expect the slower bowlers to play a big part in this match as well. Anything around 250 runs will be a brilliant score on this surface. Both captains may look to bat second upon winning the toss here.