“Covers all bases properly”: Virat Kohli opens up on India Playing 11 for Pakistan match in ICC T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli addressed the press ahead of the mega game against Pakistan, and he did give some spoilers about the team combination.

India is set to lock horns with Pakistan in Dubai on 24th October, and the whole world will watch that game. The biggest cricketing rivalry will be seen on the cricket field after more than two years of wait.

Before the game, Virat came out in front of the press to answer a few questions. He confirmed that the team has already been decided, but he won’t reveal it now. According to Virat, the team will cover all the bases properly, and there is no doubt about the team combination.

Hardik Pandya to bat at number six

There has been a lot of fuss around Hardik Pandya. He didn’t bowl a single over in the IPL 2021, whereas the ball was away from him in the warm-up games as well. Many experts excluded Hardik from their playing eleven, but Virat has brushed those rumors aside. Kohli has confirmed that Hardik will play, and he is a valuable asset.

“[Hardik’s] physical condition is getting better in terms of being prepared to bowl at least two overs at a certain stage in this tournament. We strongly believe we can make the most of the opportunity at hand till he starts bowling,” Virat said.

“What [Pandya] brings at No 6, you cannot create overnight and I was always in favour of backing him in Australia purely as a batter and how he took the game away from the opposition in full flow.”

Virat Kohli on playing Pakistan

Virat Kohli has praised Pakistan, and he believes that India will have to play at their best to beat them.

“Pakistan are strong, you have to play your best cricket against them every time. They have players who are game-changers. We definitely have to bring our A-game against Pakistan,” Virat said.

On leaving T20 captaincy

Ahead of the tournament, Virat confirmed that he will step down as the captain of the T20 team after the event. The news did shock the fans, and there were some conspiracies around it. However, Virat has confirmed that it was his very own decision, and there was no pressure.

“I have already explained myself a lot and I don’t think I need to harp on that anymore. ”

“Rest people are trying to dig up things that don’t exist and I am not someone who is ever going to give fodder to that.”

“I have explained myself very honestly and openly and if people feel there’s more to it than what I have already told, I feel pretty bad for them.”