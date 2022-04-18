Covid in IPL 2022: What happens when players test positive for COVID-19 in 2022 IPL? Will DC vs PBKS be postponed?

Covid in IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals’ squad has an unnamed Covid case after the positive case of their physio Patrick Farhart.

IPL 2022 has been hit by the Covid scare and Delhi Capitals have been the victims. Patrick Farhart, the physio of Delhi Capitals was tested Covid positive a few days ago, and an overseas player is said to have turned a positive Covid test.

In the latest news, an overseas player of the Delhi Capitals has tested positive in the rapid test. The whole Delhi Capitals squad has been put under quarantine. The Delhi Capitals were supposed to travel to Pune, but it has been postponed for now.

Covid in IPL 2022

BCCI have created a strict bio-bubble for IPL 2022, and there are several sanctions as well if someone breaks it. The Delhi Capitals players will now wait for their RT-PCR tests, and the clear picture will get cleared after that only. If there are further positive cases in the camp, the team may have to serve an additional time in quarantine.

If a player tests Covid positive, he will have to undergo quarantine and will require two Covid negative tests in order to join the bio-bubble again. A franchise will require a minimum of 12 players (playing 11 + 1 substitute) to participate in the game, out of which a minimum of seven players should be Indian.

If a team is unable to field 12 players, the game will be postponed to a further date by the BCCI technical committee. If even the postponed date is not possible, the decision taken by the IPL Technical Committee will be final and cannot be questioned.

Another Covid positive case in Delhi Capitals camp. This time a player after physio Patrick Farhart was tested positive earlier. They have cancelled today’s travel to Pune. DC’s last game was against RCB on Saturday.#IPL2022 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) April 18, 2022

Will DC vs PBKS be postponed?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings has not been postponed yet. Although, the Delhi Capitals were set to travel to Pune today, but they are in quarantine now.

“DC were supposed to travel to Pune today but the entire squad members have been told to retire to their respective rooms and as per protocol RT PCR is being done to ascertain whether there is an outbreak in the camp or it is an isolated case like Patrick Farhart,” a BCCI source.

“We were supposed to leave today but have been told to stay in room until further notice,” said a team source.

The exact status of the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings will be confirmed after the RT-PCR tests of the Delhi Capitals team.