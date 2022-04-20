Rishabh Pant vs Punjab stats and last 5 innings list: Rishabh Pant vs Rahul Chahar IPL record

Rishabh Pant vs Punjab stats: Rishabh Pant has batted well this season and his matchup against Rahul Chahar can be an interesting one.

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be up against each other in the league game of IPL 2022. There were dark clouds on this game after the Covid case of Mitch Marsh, but the game will go ahead as planned. The venue has been changed from MCA Stadium in Pune to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Captain Rishabh Pant would want his side Delhi Capitals to make a roaring return in this game. The Capitals have won just two of their five games in the tournament so far, and they need to make a statement in this game.

Rishabh Pant vs Punjab stats and last 5 innings list

Rishabh Pant has struggled against Punjab Kings in the past and his stats proves the same. Pant has played 11 games against Punjab, where he has scored 173 runs at an average of 17.30, whereas his S/R has been 117.69. 39 is Rishabh Pant’s highest score against Punjab Kings.

In the last five innings against Punjab, Rishabh Pant has managed to score just 80 runs overall. 31 has been Rishbah’s highest score in these five innings. With the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar in Punjab’s ranks, it won’t be easy for Rishabh Pant this time as well.

Runs Year 14 2021 15 2021 14 2020 31 2020 6 2019

Rishabh Pant vs Rahul Chahar IPL record

The battle between Rishabh Pant and Rahul Chahar can be an intriguing one to watch out for. Generally, left-handers bat comfortably against leg-spinners and Rishabh Pant also likes to smash the spinners. However, it is interesting that Rishabh Pant has played just three balls against Rahul Chahar, where he has scored six runs.

Rishabh Pant has batted well this season, but he has failed to score a big knock. Pant has scored 144 runs this season at an average of 36.00, whereas his S/R has been 146.93. Pant has been playing with brilliant intent. Rahul Chahar has scalped 9 wickets this season at an economy of 7.20.