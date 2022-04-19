DC Player Positive: New Time table of IPL 2022 schedule change

DC Player Positive: Delhi Capitals have confirmed that Mitchell Marsh along with some support staff members are tested Covid positive.

The Covid scare has again struck the Indian Premier League. Delhi Capitals has been the epicentre of the virus this season. In the last season as well, the Covid outbreak happened in multiple franchises, and the BCCI was forced to organize the 2nd half of the tournament in the UAE.

A few days ago, Patrick Farhart, the physio of Delhi Capitals was tested Covid positive. On 18th April 2022, Delhi Capitals confirmed in their statement that Mitchell Marsh has been tested Covid positive, and he has been hospitalized as well. Apart from Mitchell Marsh, a few other members of the bubble are positive as well.

“Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh’s condition,” Delhi Capitals said in their official statement.

If reports are be believed, Chetan Kumar (Massage Therapist), Abhijeet Salvi (Doctor) and Akash Mane (Social Media Team) are also tested Covid positive.

New Time table of IPL 2022

In wake of the Covid cases in the Delhi Capitals camp, the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings has been shifted from MCA Stadium in Pune to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Punjab Kings have cancelled their travel to Pune, whereas Delhi Capitals’ players are in quarantine.

“To avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment,” BCCI said in their release.

UPDATE:

The #DCvPBKS match scheduled for tomorrow, 20th April, has been shifted to the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai from MCA Stadium, Pune in light of the recent COVID-19 cases in the camp. The entire contingent will undergo another round of RT-PCR testing on Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/EgZojafHLQ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 19, 2022

All the players of the Delhi Capitals’ have been tested negative in their latest round of testing. Although, the players will undergo yet another round of testing on 20 March 2022. It is worth noting that a franchise will require a minimum of 12 players (playing 11 + 1 substitute) to participate in the game, out of which a minimum of seven players should be Indian.

The fate of the IPL 2022 game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be decided after the results of the RT-PCR test on 20th April 2022.