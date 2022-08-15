“This strategy contains both a vision and a clear plan”: Cricket Australia targets including Cricket in 2032 Brisbane Olympics

2032 Brisbane Olympics: Cricket Australia is trying to include cricket after the success of Women’s cricket in the Commonwealth Games.

Cricket Australia is aiming to include cricket in the 2032 Brisbane Games. The success of Women’s cricket in the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham has seen a rise in the demand for including cricket in the biggest event of the sports.

Women’s Cricket was played in the recent Commonwealth Games for the very first time, and it was a success. It was played in the T20 format, and the crowd’s response was quite positive about the event. Australia Women won the gold medal by defeating India in the final.

Cricket is proposed to be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, but there is no guarantee of the same. The format of the matches is still not decided and which divisions will take part is also under question. The lack of a proper cricket stadium in LA is also a bit of an issue, but it can be prepared in the due period.

The 2032 Olympics will be played in Brisbane, and the host nation can add any sport to the games, but they will need approval from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Cricket Australia is trying its very best to include the tournament as cricket is one of the biggest sports in Australia.

Nick Hockley, CA’s chief executive said that they want to add cricket in the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics 2032 for the sustainable development of the game.

“This strategy contains both a vision and a clear plan for how we can achieve bold, transformative change while also meeting our core responsibilities,” CA chief executive Nick Hockley said.

“I would like to thank everyone across the game for their passion and commitment as we work to unite and inspire everyone to love and play cricket, and in so doing make cricket a sport for all that makes Australians proud.”